Yoan Moncada News: Hits homer in ninth frame Tuesday

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Angels entered the ninth inning on the verge of being shut out, but Moncada got the team on the board with a solo blast off Devin Williams. The long ball was his first extra-base hit over his past four games, a stretch in which he's gone 2-for-14 at the plate. Moncada continues to work as the Angels' primary third baseman, and despite a .222 batting average, he's done some positive things at the plate, including recording five homers and 18 RBI along with a 12.6 percent walk rate over 27 contests.