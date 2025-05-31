Yordan Alvarez Injury: Fracture revealed

Alvarez (hand) had imaging done following Friday's batting practice session that revealed a fracture that is 60 percent healed, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He will be shut down from hitting until the fracture is fully healed.

Even though the batting practice session appeared to go well, Alvarez felt some discomfort that led to the examination. Morales reported that previously they didn't see the fracture due to the inflammation in Alvarez's hand.