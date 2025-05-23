Yordan Alvarez Injury: Progressing through injury
Alvarez (hand) hit off a pitching machine in the batting cage and participated in baseball drills on the field Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez has been on the 10-day injured list since May 5 due to right hand inflammation. The recovery time has taken longer than initially hoped and there's no clear timeline for his return, but Alvarez may not need a rehab assignment before being reinstated from the IL. He was slashing .210/.306/.340 with one steal, three home runs and 18 RBI in 121 plate appearances prior to his injury.
