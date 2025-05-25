Yordan Alvarez Injury: Return timeline still cloudy

Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Alvarez (hand) is taking part in all baseball activities, but the skipper is "not going to put a specific game or day" for the slugger being activated from the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old slugger appears to be in the final stages of his recovery from a hand strain given that he's ramped up his baseball work over the past few days, but the Astros aren't tipping their hand on when he may rejoin the active roster. Alvarez has been sidelined by the injury for the past three weeks, though he may not require a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated.