Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Strong BP on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 1:24pm

Alvarez (hand) homered to conclude his live batting practice session ahead of Friday's game against the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez is eligible for activation and we're awaiting the Astros lineup for Friday, but multiple Astros beat writers commented about Alvarez's home run to conclude live BP. Rome noted that Mauricio Dubon and Jose Altuve got up as if to say they'd seen enough, following Alvarez's home run, so it's possible he's activated Friday at designated hitter.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now