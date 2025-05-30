Yordan Alvarez Injury: Strong BP on Friday

Alvarez (hand) homered to conclude his live batting practice session ahead of Friday's game against the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez is eligible for activation and we're awaiting the Astros lineup for Friday, but multiple Astros beat writers commented about Alvarez's home run to conclude live BP. Rome noted that Mauricio Dubon and Jose Altuve got up as if to say they'd seen enough, following Alvarez's home run, so it's possible he's activated Friday at designated hitter.