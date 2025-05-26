Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Picks up sixth victory

Yamamoto (6-3) earned the win over Cleveland on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Yamamoto allowed just one extra-base hit (a double) and finished with his third straight quality start. The right-hander has fanned at least six batters in four of his past five outings and moved up to eighth in MLB with 75 strikeouts on the campaign. He also ranks second among qualified NL starters with a 1.97 ERA and ranks fifth in the majors with a 0.91 WHIP to put his name into firm early contention for Cy Young consideration. Yamamoto is tentatively projected for a tough challenge his next time out, as he's lined up to face the Yankees in Los Angeles this weekend.