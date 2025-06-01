Fantasy Baseball
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Shortest start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Yamamoto (6-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Yankees.

Yamamoto failed to complete five innings for the first time this season. He was inefficient, throwing 96 pitches (59 strikes). Yamamoto has looked like one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, but he came up short in a measuring stick matchup against one of the best offenses in baseball. He still has a 2.39 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 67.2 innings through 12 starts. Yamamoto's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Cardinals.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

