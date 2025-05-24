Zac Gallen News: Pairs well with Herrera

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had Jose Herrera catch Gallen for Friday's series opener against St. Louis, after the pitcher had struggled in his previous outing, Joe Harris of MLB.com reports. The right-hander threw five strong innings before running into trouble in the sixth in a 4-3 loss.

It's been a rough start to the 2025 season for Gallen, whose 5.25 ERA is the highest its been since he's become a full-season starter in the majors. However, when Herrera has caught him, Gallen's ERA is 3.56 compared to 6.89 when Gabriel Moreno is behind the dish. "We got a pretty good relationship," Gallen said. "I think he knows what I'm looking for out of the shapes of my pitches. He kind of knows when certain things aren't right, not necessarily to shy away from those pitches, but use them a little differently. So yeah, there's definitely a comfort there." Given the pitcher's results thus far, Lovullo may opt to pair Gallen and Herrera going forward.