Zac Gallen News: Struggles continue in sixth loss

Gallen (3-6) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Despite giving up just three knocks, Gallen yielded at least four runs in his third straight start. The veteran right-hander also tied a season worst in walks, and it was a bases-clearing triple by Nolan Arenado that drove in a trio of runs in the sixth inning to end the hurler's night. Gallen continues to struggle in 2025, as he holds a 5.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 63:29 K:BB across 61.2 frames, but he'll have a prime opportunity to get back on track his next time out versus the Pirates, who are scoring a lowly 2.5 runs per game over their last 28 outings.