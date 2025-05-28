Zac Gallen News: Stumbles late in loss

Gallen (3-7) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Gallen entered the sixth inning with a shot at a quality start but was unable to record an out and was ultimately charged with three runs in the frame. The 29-year-old has now allowed at least four earned runs in four consecutive outings and in seven of his 12 starts this season. He'll take a disappointing 5.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB across 66.2 innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next week.