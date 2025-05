Veen, who is recovering from a sore ankle, was assigned to the Arizona Complex League on Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Veen might need a game or two in the ACL before returning to action fro Triple-A Albuquerque. The 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .271/.336/.439 with two home runs, two steals and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 27 games at Triple-A.