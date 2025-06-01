Fantasy Baseball
Zach McKinstry News: Scores lone run Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 3:16pm

McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Royals.

McKinstry delivered his fourth triple of the season in the third inning, then came around to score the game's only run on a wild pitch. The veteran utility player continues to hit surprisingly well with a .267 batting average and .778 OPS through 53 games. McKinstry's career figures are .226 and .662, respectively, as he's mostly been known for his versatile defensive abilities.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
