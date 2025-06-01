Zach McKinstry News: Scores lone run Sunday

McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Royals.

McKinstry delivered his fourth triple of the season in the third inning, then came around to score the game's only run on a wild pitch. The veteran utility player continues to hit surprisingly well with a .267 batting average and .778 OPS through 53 games. McKinstry's career figures are .226 and .662, respectively, as he's mostly been known for his versatile defensive abilities.