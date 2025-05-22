Zach Neto News: Flashes power, speed in victory

Neto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a stolen base against the Athletics in a 10-5 win Wednesday.

Neto's power and speed were both on display in the win -- he popped a two-run homer in the third inning, then reached on an infield single, stole a base and came around to score in the ninth. The talented young shortstop missed the first few weeks of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but that issue seems well behind him. Neto has posted an .889 OPS through 30 games, collecting eight homers, eight steals, 18 RBI and 25 runs scored.