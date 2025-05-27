Fantasy Baseball
Zach Penrod headshot

Zach Penrod News: Activated, optioned to WooSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Penrod (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Penrod opened the year on the IL with a left elbow UCL sprain and he was activated after one scoreless rehab appearance Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The 27-year-old lefty will knock some rust off at Triple-A before potentially being an option in the majors later this summer.

Zach Penrod
Boston Red Sox
