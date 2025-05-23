Zack Gelof Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Athletics transferred Gelof (wrist/ribs) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof will vacate his spot on the 40-man roster in a purely transactional move, as the second baseman has been sidelined since March 26. Gelof had been recovering from surgery on his right wrist but got pulled from his rehab assignment May 5 after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his ribs. The 25-year-old remains without a timetable for return.