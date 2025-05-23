Zack Thompson Injury: Re-evaluated after setback
Thompson is back in St. Louis to be re-evaluated after suffering a setback with his injured left lat, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Thompson was diagnosed with a left lat strain in early March and shut down for about a month. It's not clear where he was at in his throwing program when he experienced a setback, but more information about his status should be available after he's looked at by doctors in St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now