Zebby Matthews News: Fans nine in no-decision

Matthews didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Royals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out nine.

The young righty got the hook after 81 pitches (57 strikes) having established a new career high in strikeouts in his 11th big-league start, but Matthews once again failed to go deep into a game after lasting just three innings in his season debut May 18. His ability to miss bats isn't in question, but he'll need to become more efficient if he wants to stick around in the Minnesota rotation. Matthews will take a 7.71 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through his first seven innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.