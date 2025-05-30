Zebby Matthews News: Overcomes shaky first inning

Matthews allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Matthews gave up back-to-back home runs to Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena in the first inning, putting the Twins in an early 4-0 hole. They were able to dig out of it, sparing the 25-year-old right-hander from taking his second loss. He hadn't allowed a homer over his first two starts. Matthews has a 6.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 14 innings this season. He displayed rare efficiency despite the shaky start, ending with 94 pitches (64 strikes) in this outing. Matthews' next start is tentatively projected to be on the road versus the Athletics.