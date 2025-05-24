Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Sticking in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Matthews is slated to start Saturday's game against the Royals at Target Field.

Matthews entered the rotation last weekend as a replacement for righty Simeon Woods Richardson, who was demoted to Triple-A St. Paul after a string of poor outings. In his 2025 debut with the big club Sunday in Milwaukee, Matthews took a loss while giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings. Though he likely doesn't have a long leash in the Minnesota rotation, Matthews will get at least one more chance to redeem himself in his home start Saturday versus a Kansas City offense that has performed at roughly a league-average level (100 team wRC+) in May. With another rough start, however, Matthews could be at risk of a demotion himself, as David Festa is healthy again at Triple-A following a brief bout with arm fatigue and would make for an appealing alternative in the big-league rotation.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now