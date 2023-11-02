NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, November 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jusuf Nurkic Under 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-125) vs. San Antonio Spurs

PointsBet, 12:45 p.m. CT

Ken Crites: Devin Booker (toe) could return tonight for the Suns, which means Nurkic and Josh Okogie will have to fight for scraps. I'm also not sure Nurkic's old-school game is a good match versus the young Spurs lineup, which ranks 6th in pace of play. Should Booker be a late scratch, I'd take the over at DraftKings and 21.5 (-122). On a side note, I really hope the Suns make Bol Bol guard Wemby, just for the photo op.

Tyrese Maxey Over 24.5 Points (-110) vs. Toronto Raptors

FanDuel, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Tyrese Maxey has had a prominent role for the 76ers early in the 2023-24 campaign sans James Harden, and that should continue now that Harden's trade request was fulfilled. Maxey's production in secondary categories has been somewhat inconsistent, but he's been a prolific scorer, averaging 30.3 points per game, including a season-best 34-point performance in Toronto last week. The Raptors are coming off a win over the Bucks on Wednesday, and as long as Thursday's score remains relatively close, Maxey should have a good chance to score at least 25 points once again.

Killian Hayes Over 1.5 Steals (+170) at New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Those looking for a player prop with longer odds on Thursday's slate could find value in Hayes' steal line. The 22-year-old racked up three steals during Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers and has tallied multiple steals in three of his five appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. The Pelicans are somewhat effective at protecting the ball with just 14.0 turnovers per game to begin the season, but it certainly seems possible that Hayes will be able to have another multi-steal game Thursday.