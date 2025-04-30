NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at HOU: Warriors lead series 3-1

MIN at LAL: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Rockets

After racking up a series-high of 65.8 DK points in Game 3, Curry finished with just 26.3 DK points in his squad's road win in Game 4. He is averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last four games, and he should continue to shine against the Rockets, who gave up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) at Lakers

After topping 20 points in each of the first three games of the series, Edwards went off with a 43-point performance and totaled 67.3 DK points in Game 4, as he added nine rebounds, six assists and a block in the narrow win. He is averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.8 steals in the series and is likely to come out with a major effort to help his side close out the series on the road in Game 5. Edwards also averaged 2.9 more points and a notably better shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,000) vs. Timberwolves

After a more modest performance in Game 1, James has been picking up steam, averaging 28.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over the last three games, including going over 65 DK points in each of the last two. He must bring his best effort into Game 5 in order to help his squad fend off elimination on their home court.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,300) at Rockets

Butler was dominant with 52.8 DK points in Game 1, but he was injured early in Game 2 and as a result, was sidelined for Game 3. However, he returned with a bang in Game 4, delivering 44.8 DK points on 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and a block. He is likely to keep up the strong play as he is expected to remain in the lineup in Game 5, where his squad has a chance to wrap up the series on the road.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) vs. Warriors

Despite his team trailing the series 3-1, Sengun has been impressive over the last four games, averaging 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over that span, including a brilliant effort in Game 4, where he racked up 56.5 DK points with 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. He should continue to thrive in the paint against the Warriors, who gave up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing center this season.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($10,800) vs. Timberwolves

Doncic has played at least 40 minutes in each of the last four games and has at least 40 DK points in each outing, including a high of 62.0 in Game 2. He is averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the series and is likely to keep up the production at home in Game 5. This will be the most significant game for Doncic since joining the Lakers, and he can be expected to bring a monstrous effort to keep up his end of the bargain.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,800) at Lakers

McDaniels topped 35 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in the series, including a 30-point scoring display in Game 3. He should continue to thrive in his role, as he falls in between the elite scoring of Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, and the imposing frontcourt presences of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, which allows him to move without a ton of attention on both ends of the court and as a result, pad his stats with opportunistic plays.

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($5,700) vs. Warriors

VanVleet was quiet in Game 1 and 2 but picked up his play in Game 3, before finally turning in an impressive effort with 25 points, two rebounds and six assists for a total of 39.5 DK points in Game 4. He will continue to deal with a tough matchup against the Warriors' backcourt and versatile defenders, but he also has plenty of opportunity to rack up the stats as his squad's primary ball handler, and if the Rockets have any hope of extending the series, it will have to reflect in the overall contribution of their point guard.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Lakers

Despite a muted effort in Game 2, DiVincenzo has been a solid contributor in the first round, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over four games, including a high of 30.8 DK points in Game 3. He remains the Timberwolves' primary backcourt option off the bench and will be a major factor in whether or not they have enough spark to close out the series on the road in Game 5.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Lakers

After amassing 39.3 DK points in Game 1, Reid has slowed down a bit, but he is still averaging a solid 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the series. He should continue to get his offense rolling against an unimposing Lakers' frontcourt.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Lakers ($4,000) vs. Timberwolves

Finney-Smith saw a series-high 41 minutes of action in Game 4 and racked up strong numbers across the stat sheet, totaling 27.0 DK points. Thanks to his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball, he should remain one of the most consistent presences on the floor in Game 5 and is likely to pad his stats with hustle plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.