Alex Caruso News: Logs season-high 33 minutes
Caruso closed with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-126 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Caruso stepped into a larger role, starting the second half in place of Isaiah Hartenstein. After playing just 10 minutes in the Game 3 loss, the coaching staff opted to go small against the Timberwolves. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, Caruso has been pivotal for the Thunder, providing a consistent defensive presence, while also landing a handful of key baskets. The two teams will meet again in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, with the Thunder now just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.
