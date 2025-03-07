Alex Reese News: Scores three points in loss

Reese produced three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 10 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 loss to the Celtics.

Reese, who was recently signed to a two-way contract by the 76ers, logged his second appearance with the team Thursday. The 76ers are fading fast with a 21-41 record, meaning more opportunities could come Reese's way in the near future.