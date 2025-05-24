Andrew Nembhard News: Efficient performance Friday

Nembhard finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-109 victory over New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nembhard continues to play his role to perfection, tallying double-digits for the eighth time in the past nine games. He has shot at least 60 percent from the floor in each of the past three games, landing multiple key shots toward the backend of games. The Pacers now lead the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0 and will head back to Indiana for games 3 and 4. A pair of victories would mean a trip to the NBA Finals for just the second time in the teams' history.