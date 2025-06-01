Andrew Nembhard News: Elite defensive effort

Nembhard provided 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and six steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nembhard was fantastic in the Game 6 win, playing elite defense, limiting Jalen Brunson to just 19 points. The six steals marked a career-high, coming just when the Pacers needed them the most. Although his offensive production can be a little unpredictable at times, he typically provides the team with a consistent defensive presence, along with Aaron Nesmith. Indiana will now face Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals, the first time the Pacers have reached the top of the mountain since 2000.