Anthony Edwards News: Disappointing performance Monday

Edwards posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards came up short in the loss, tallying just 16 points in what was arguably the most important game of the season. Although it's been a strong postseason, some questions still remain when it comes to Edwards' ability to produce when it matters. Now trailing 3-1, Edwards will have a chance to redeem himself when the two teams meet in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, with Minnesota needing a win to extend the series.