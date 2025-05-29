Anthony Edwards News: Goes quietly into the night

Edwards registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards failed to put up much of a fight, ending what was a curious postseason. Although he managed to top 30 points on five occasions, the majority of his scoring came as a result of volume as opposed to efficiency. Perhaps most notable was the fact that his free-throw percentage fell from 81.9 percent during the regular season to just 68.2 percent during the playoffs. While this is likely an outlier, it does leave the door ajar when it comes to his ascension into superstar territory. With that said, through 79 regular season games, Edwards had a career-best year, averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 three-pointers.