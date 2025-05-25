Anthony Edwards News: Lands game-high 30 points

Edwards accumulated 30 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards carried the Timberwolves to a comfortable win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, needing just 30 minutes to score a game-high 30 points. This one was never in doubt for Minnesota, allowing the starters to get some much-needed rest during the final quarter. Edwards will be looking for a repeat performance when the two teams meet again Monday, with the Timberwolves a chance to level the series at 2-2.