Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Shines in Game 3 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Edwards provided 30 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards could've ended with an even higher scoring output, but he sat out the entire fourth quarter. Despite that, the star guard still ended just one board and four dimes away from a triple-double. Edwards and the Timberwolves undoubtedly needed to deliver an answer following back-to-back losses in the first two games of the series, and now Minnesota could have a realistic shot at evening things up before returning to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 28.

