Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Passive performance Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Sheppard totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sheppard attempted just one shot for the third time in the past four games, continuing what has been a disappointing postseason. Despite coming into the league as a potential scoring threat off the bench, Sheppard has been unable to turn that potential into anything tangible. Across 11 postseason appearances, he is averaging just 3.4 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now