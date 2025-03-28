Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Listed out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:44pm

Mathurin is out for Saturday's game against Thunder due to left calf soreness.

It's a new injury for Mathurin, who sees his next chance to return come Monday against the Kings. Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard should both see an uptick in playing time from the starting lineup in Mathurin's absence, with Ben Sheppard potentially seeing a boost in minutes as well.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
