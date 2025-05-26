Bennedict Mathurin News: Another disappointing performance

Mathurin racked up two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over eight minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mathurin continues to struggle, having now scored single digits in five straight postseason appearances. In fact, during what has been a particularly underwhelming stretch, Mathurin has scored a total of just 15 points during that span, nine of which came during the Game 1 victory against the Knicks. Indiana still leads the series 2-1 but will need more from Mathurin moving forward. Given his lack of production over the past five games, he has become almost unplayable at times.