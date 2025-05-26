Bennedict Mathurin News: Another disappointing performance
Mathurin racked up two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over eight minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Mathurin continues to struggle, having now scored single digits in five straight postseason appearances. In fact, during what has been a particularly underwhelming stretch, Mathurin has scored a total of just 15 points during that span, nine of which came during the Game 1 victory against the Knicks. Indiana still leads the series 2-1 but will need more from Mathurin moving forward. Given his lack of production over the past five games, he has become almost unplayable at times.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now