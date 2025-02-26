Bones Hyland News: To sign with Minnesota

Hyland and the Timberwolves have agreed to a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Timberwolves promoted Jaylen Clark to a standard roster spot to clear a two-way slot for Hyland. This will be a fresh start for Hyland after the Clippers traded him away before the deadline where he was ultimately waived in Atlanta. In 20 appearances for the Clippers, Hyland averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes.