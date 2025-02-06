Branden Carlson News: Returns on two-way deal
Carlson agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
With Ajay Mitchell (toe) having been converted to a standard two-year deal Thursday, the Thunder used their open two-way spot on Carlson. The big man previously signed a one-year deal with the Thunder in November before getting waived and then re-signing with Oklahoma City on a pair of 10-day pacts in January. Overall, the 25-year-old rookie has appeared in 15 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.
