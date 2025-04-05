Cade Cunningham Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Cunningham (calf) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Cunningham has missed the last six games for the Pistons but is trending toward making his return to the floor Saturday against Memphis. The rising star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.