Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 9:53am

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Following a three-month absence, Martin made five straight appearances for Dallas but will take a seat Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Indiana. The Mavericks will only have eight players available, with Brandon Williams, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie leading the way.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
