Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Iffy to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:12am

Payne (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Payne is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. However, the 30-year-old guard is seemingly nearing a return to game action, as he was able to participate during Friday's practice. If Payne or Jalen Brunson (ankle) join Miles McBride (groin) on the sideline Saturday, Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek would continue to serve as the Knicks' main options at point guard.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
