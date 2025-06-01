Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Quiet end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Payne finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.5 steals across 15.1 minutes per game in 72 regular-season appearances.

Payne didn't play in the club's final four games during the postseason due to a coach's decision. He averaged 2.1 points across 7.2 minutes per game in 14 playoff appearances. Payne is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after playing for four teams in the last three seasons.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
