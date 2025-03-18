Fantasy Basketball
Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:53am

Charlotte recalled Baugh from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

With LaMelo Ball (wrist) questionable for Tuesday's game, Baugh could be needed to give the Hornets some minutes out of the backcourt. In 10 appearances for Charlotte this season, Baugh has averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest. A two-way player, Baugh will be eligible to be active in only seven of the Hornets' remaining 14 games if he suits up Tuesday.

Damion Baugh
Charlotte Hornets
