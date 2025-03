Jenkins posted 28 points (9-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Jenkins has made 15 three-pointers over his last two G League games, totaling 69 points during that stretch. On the season, he's shooting 36.4 percent from deep on 6.6 attempts per game.