David Duke News: Leading scorer in G League win

Duke played 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Austin Spurs' 121-107 win over Westchester and logged 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

Duke was dominant for Austin Thursday as he racked up his fourth double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has appeared in just four NBA games so far this season and should continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League, where he currently averages 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 35 games played.