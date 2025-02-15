David Duke News: Scores 22 points in G League win

Duke played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Austin Spurs' 108-88 win over South Bay and compiled 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Duke has now scored at least 20 points in his last three outings with Austin while shooting a solid 43.7 percent from the field during that span. The two-way player has seen limited action in his only two NBA appearances so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.