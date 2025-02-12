Elfrid Payton News: Starting against Magic

Payton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Magic.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined Wednesday, the Hornets will give Payton a look in the first unit while he plays out a 10-day contract. The veteran guard averaged 11.0 assists, 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26.5 minutes across three games as a starter in New Orleans this year, offering him some strong streaming appeal against Orlando.