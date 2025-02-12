Fantasy Basketball
Elfrid Payton headshot

Elfrid Payton News: Starting against Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Payton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Magic.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined Wednesday, the Hornets will give Payton a look in the first unit while he plays out a 10-day contract. The veteran guard averaged 11.0 assists, 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26.5 minutes across three games as a starter in New Orleans this year, offering him some strong streaming appeal against Orlando.

Elfrid Payton
Charlotte Hornets
