Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Antetokounmpo (calf) is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Magic.

Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable Saturday due to a left calf strain. With Milwaukee on the first night of a back-to-back, the Bucks could opt to sit out the superstar forward. If Antetkounmpo is ultimately ruled out, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson could receive increased playing time against Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now