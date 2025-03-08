Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Antetokounmpo (calf) is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Magic.
Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable Saturday due to a left calf strain. With Milwaukee on the first night of a back-to-back, the Bucks could opt to sit out the superstar forward. If Antetkounmpo is ultimately ruled out, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson could receive increased playing time against Orlando.
