Isaiah Hartenstein News: Logs just 16 minutes Monday

Hartenstein supplied two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 128-126 victory over Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hartenstein played fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, a decision based purely on the individual matchup. Against a Timberwolves team with a more mobile frontcourt, Oklahoma City has opted to run a smaller lineup of late. The addition of Hartenstein and Alex Caruso during the offseason was for just this reason, providing the team with the flexibility to chop and change its rotation. Hartenstein will likely continue to start but his playing time could remain limited, at least for the remainder of the Western Conference Finals.