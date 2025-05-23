Isaiah Joe News: Fails to score in Game 2 win

Joe notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over three minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Joe barely featured in the rotation Thursday, failing to score for the third time these playoffs. He has now played fewer than 10 minutes in six of the past seven games as the Thunder tightens its rotation moving deep into the postseason. At this point, he is basically being used as a depth piece, although his offensive upside could still play a role at some point should the situation call for it.