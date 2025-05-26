Jaden McDaniels News: Steps up in Game 4

McDaniels notched 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

McDaniels turned in an impressive shooting performance Monday night after being held to 10 points in Saturday's Game 3. He also made his presence known on the defensive end of the court by racking up a team-high four steals. The Washington product has now put up 22 points in two of his last three matchups, and his team will need more of the same in Game 5 to extend this series.