Jaden McDaniels News: Struggles in Game 5 loss

McDaniels closed Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with five points (2-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

For the second game this series, McDaniels failed to score double-digit points as the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs. Still, the 24-year-old forward was efficient from outside in the series against the Thunder, converting 42.3 percent of his 5.2 three-point attempts per contest. McDaniels displayed impressive availability this year, making 82 regular-season appearances and averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes.