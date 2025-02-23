Jaden Shackelford News: Struggles in G League

Shackelford logged six points (3-17 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Valley Suns' 118-98 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Shackelford entered Saturday's G League contest having shot 35.4 percent from three-point range over his last five outings, but he failed to connect on any of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old out of Alabama has averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 30.0 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings, though he's shot just 37.6 percent from the field over that span.