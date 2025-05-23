Jalen Brunson News: Elite stat line not enough Friday
Brunson finished with 36 points (13-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brunson has surpassed the 35-point mark in his two outings in the series, but the Knicks are facing a 0-2 deficit ahead of two pivotal contests in Indiana in the coming days. The Knicks need Brunson to be at his best if they're going to mount a comeback, and so far, the team's supporting cast has struggled to perform. Brunson posted 43 points in Game 1.
